North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $97.10. 7,723,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,020,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

