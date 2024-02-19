North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $470,000 in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLG. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,119,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at WK Kellogg

In related news, insider Sherry Brice bought 3,150 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:KLG traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,797. WK Kellogg Co has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

