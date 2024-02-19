North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,119 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,716,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,673 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $2,333,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,901,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

BXMT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,146. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

