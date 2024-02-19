NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWH.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$4.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.24. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.89 and a 12-month high of C$9.85.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

