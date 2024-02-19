Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $676.42 million, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.71%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,699.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $110,100 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,235,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,255,000 after acquiring an additional 53,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,109,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.