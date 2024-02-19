Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 456.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nutrien by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 36,391 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.12. 1,611,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

