NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 4.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $233,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at $70,568,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at about $62,370,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Price Performance

NVR traded down $144.07 on Monday, hitting $7,390.65. 9,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7,095.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6,427.52. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,000.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7,617.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $133.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,751 shares of company stock worth $54,248,058. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

