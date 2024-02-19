NXM Market Capitalization Reaches $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00015769 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,151.07 or 1.00097236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00173634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006413 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.