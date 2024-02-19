Oasis Network Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $839.05 million and approximately $120.68 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.26 or 0.05637686 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00075829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00027454 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00020392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12727089 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $93,700,529.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

