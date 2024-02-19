Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

