Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Decreased by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Old Republic International by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.39. 3,778,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

