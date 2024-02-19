OmniFlix Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $35,304.05 (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a market capitalization of $54.18 million and approximately $35,304.05 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.21058345 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $39,647.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

