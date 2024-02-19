ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,579. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

