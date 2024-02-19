Oppenheimer Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $200.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 8.8 %

COIN opened at $180.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day moving average is $108.11. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $93,815,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 741.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.