Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 28.7% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 232,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 10,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 495.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.31. 8,936,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,397. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.31. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

