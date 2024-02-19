Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,936,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,397. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.