Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$19.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.17.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OR. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

