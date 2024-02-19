Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Owens Corning from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.80.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:OC opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.