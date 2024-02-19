Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $366.41 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.89 and a 200-day moving average of $273.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.49.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

