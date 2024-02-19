Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Par Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Par Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PARR opened at $39.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

