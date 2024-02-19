Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.
Shares of PARR opened at $39.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
