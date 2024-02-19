Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

