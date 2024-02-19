PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 458 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after acquiring an additional 490,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,119,000 after acquiring an additional 433,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 912.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,037,000 after acquiring an additional 326,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $172.48. 428,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.26.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

