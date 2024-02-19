PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 2.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.23. 154,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,817 shares of company stock worth $2,955,875 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

