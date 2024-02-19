PAX Financial Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $248.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.43 and its 200-day moving average is $225.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $250.34. The company has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

