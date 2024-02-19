PAX Financial Group LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

