PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $146,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 618,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 109,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.76. 7,140,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,001,437. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $59.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

