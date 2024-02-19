PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $133,439,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,139. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

