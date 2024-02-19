PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,248 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.93. The stock had a trading volume of 908,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $114.51.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

