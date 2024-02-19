PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 5,891 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $148,117.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,279.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,043,679. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.31. The company had a trading volume of 725,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,730. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

