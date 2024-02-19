PayPal USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $304.58 million and $9.00 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 304,826,578 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 304,826,578.09. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99872963 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $8,046,337.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

