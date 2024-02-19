Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $902,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 83.3% in the third quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 160.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,281 shares of company stock worth $30,362,933. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $465.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.01. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

