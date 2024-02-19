Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 951.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Shares of CAH opened at $104.45 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

