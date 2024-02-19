Pearl River Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 703.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $122.82 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average is $129.68.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

