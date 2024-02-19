Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 127.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on G. Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on G

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.