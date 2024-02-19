Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 490,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,582,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.68.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COF opened at $137.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.