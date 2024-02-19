Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 88.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.