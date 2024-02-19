Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance
Shares of MD stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
