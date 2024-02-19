PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,456 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $166.32. 5,245,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

