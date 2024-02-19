PepsiCo (PEP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) in the last few weeks:

  • 2/13/2024 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/12/2024 – PepsiCo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/12/2024 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/12/2024 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.
  • 2/9/2024 – PepsiCo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/9/2024 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $184.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 1/16/2024 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $181.00 to $179.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,245,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. The firm has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average of $170.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

