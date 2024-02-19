Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,009 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.05% of Pfizer worth $98,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $27.62. 35,935,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,596,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

