Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,103. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

