Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.37 on Monday, reaching $283.70. 3,596,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average is $276.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

