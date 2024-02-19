Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,227. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

