Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 10.0% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $45,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,361,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,001,000 after purchasing an additional 444,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.30. 1,493,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,515. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

