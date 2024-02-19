Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.51. 14,590,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

