Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 371 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 782,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,657,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,036. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

