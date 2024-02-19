Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,083,000 after purchasing an additional 321,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,155,000 after purchasing an additional 297,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,849,000 after purchasing an additional 198,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.97. 2,099,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,649. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.