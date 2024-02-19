Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,888. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $201.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,836. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.96 and a 200 day moving average of $169.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $202.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

