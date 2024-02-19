Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,829 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,188,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,784,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,994,000 after buying an additional 145,152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $177.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,139. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

