Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $202.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

