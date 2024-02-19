Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.29.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.67. 1,406,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,230. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.67. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $308.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

